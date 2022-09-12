Teenager shot dead by St Louis drug detectives
A Black teenager has been shot dead by drug enforcement detectives in St Louis.
The St Louis Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement on Monday that Darryl Ross, 16, had died in hospital after being shot by two of its drug enforcement detectives.
It said that Ross had attempted to reach for a gun that he had been carrying after tripping and falling over while being pursued by the detectives near a gas station in the Old North St Louis neighbourhood.
Members of Ross’s family told The St Louis Post-Dispatch that the teenager had never pulled out his gun and that the officers did not announce themselves as police.
This story is developing and will be updated.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.