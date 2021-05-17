Daunte Wright shooting: Police officer Kim Potter to get fast-tracked trial over deadly shooting
Graeme Massie
Monday 17 May 2021 19:59
Los Angeles@graemekmassie
Minnesota police officer Kim Potter will get a fast-tracked trial over the Daunte Wright shooting, a judge has insisted.
The former police officer appeared with her lawyer, Earl Gray, on a Zoom hearing in which a judge found probable cause to support the charge against her and for the case to continue.
District Court Judge Regina Chu told Ms Potter that she wanted the trial to go ahead on 6 December.