Daunte Wright shooting: Police officer Kim Potter to get fast-tracked trial over deadly shooting

Monday 17 May 2021 19:59
<p>This file booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff shows Kim Potter, a former Brooklyn Center, Minn., police officer. Potter faces a pretrial hearing Monday, May 17, 2021, for charges of manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death during a traffic stop April 11 in Brooklyn Center</p>

(Hennepin County Sheriff via AP, File)

Minnesota police officer Kim Potter will get a fast-tracked trial over the Daunte Wright shooting, a judge has insisted.

The former police officer appeared with her lawyer, Earl Gray, on a Zoom hearing in which a judge found probable cause to support the charge against her and for the case to continue.

District Court Judge Regina Chu told Ms Potter that she wanted the trial to go ahead on 6 December.