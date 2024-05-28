The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

“Son of Sam” killer David Berkowitz has been denied parole after his twelfth board appearance.

Berkowitz set New York City on edge with late-night shootings in the 1970s,

The 70-year-old was rejected after a Board of Parole prison interview on May 14, according to information listed on a state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision web site. Officials with the corrections agency would not provide additional information on Tuesday.

Berkowitz terrorized the city with a series of shootings that killed six people and wounded seven beginning in July 1976. The shooter targeted young women and couples sitting in cars. The papers called him the ”.44 Caliber Killer.” In taunting notes to police and a journalist, he called himself “Son of Sam” and said he received demonic messages to kill.

Berkowitz was arrested August 10, 1977, a little more than a year after the first victim, Donna Lauria, was shot and killed in the Bronx.

The New York Police Department formed a 200-person task force to find the killer. The case was finally cracked after a witness reported a strange man on the street near the final shooting. Police checked traffic tickets that had been issued in the area and traced them to Berkowitz’s car and home in nearby Yonkers.

David Berkowitz speaks inside the Sullivan Correction Facility in Fallsburg, New York, on May 29, 2009 ( Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Berkowitz was sentenced in 1978 to the maximum prison term of 25 years to life for each of the six slayings. He first became eligible for parole in 2002.

Berkowitz has since expressed remorse and said he is a born-again Christian. He is being held at Shawangunk Correctional Facility, a maximum-security prison about 60 miles (97 kilometers) north of New York City.

Earlier this month the killer said he hopes he can inspire people from his prison cell in a similar way to how Anne Frank’s World War II diary inspired millions.

Speaking days before facing the parole board, Berkowitz, who killed six people in New York City in the 1970s, told The New York Post the Jewish girl’s book has been more inspirational for him than the Bible.

“She impacted the lives of millions,” Berkowitz told the outlet. “Little Anne changed the world with a pen. So I ask myself, what can I do with my trusty typewriter? Maybe I can change lives, too, with my message of hope in God?”