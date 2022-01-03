David Koechner, the comedic actor known for his roles in Anchorman and The Office, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, reports say.

According to TMZ, which first reported the news, Mr Koechner was arrested in Simi Valley, California on Friday afternoon and spent New Year’s Eve at Ventura County Jail. He was released around 5am on Saturday morning, authorities told the news site, and is scheduled to appear in court in March.

Mr Koechner is perhaps best known for playing the dimwitted sports reporter Champ Kind in the Anchorman films, as well as the obnoxious sales rep Todd Packer on the TV show The Office.

The Independent has reached out to a representative for Mr Koechner for comment.

On Friday, TMZ says, police received a call regarding an “erratic driver” who had allegedly hit a street sign. After arriving at the scene, officers gave Mr Koechner a sobriety test, which he reportedly failed, and arrested him. His car was also towed.

The Independent has reached out to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office for comment.

That office has not yet commented publicly on the story, but made several social media posts about drunk driving on New Year’s Eve – the day Mr Koechner was arrested.

“Let’s make sure to start 2022 off on the right foot!” the VCSO tweeted. “If you plan to drink tonight, avoid a DUI by planning ahead for a rideshare with a sober driver. Have a safe and happy New Year!”