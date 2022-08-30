Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Deputies in West Hollywood, California, are seeking possible victims of a chiropractor who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman at his office.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrested David Mottahedeh, 58, last Wednesday after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman at his office on 14 July. He operates his business, Golden Hands Chiro, out of a building on Sunset Boulevard, according to deputies.

The sheriff's office did not elaborate on the details of the alleged sexual assault. They arrested Mr Mottahedeh on 24 August.

According to ABC7, Mr Mottahedeh was released on bail and his first court appearance is scheduled for 15 September.

"Based on the nature of the allegation and Mr. Mottahedeh's access to patients, detectives believe there may be additional unidentified victims," the LASD said in a statement.

The sheriff's department is asking anyone with information regarding additional victims call the LASD Special Victims Bureau at 877-710-5273. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.