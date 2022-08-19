Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Missouri woman believed to have gone on the run while awaiting trial for her husband’s murder left behind suicide notes for her family.

Dawn Renee Wynn, 49, is accused of shooting Harold Lee Wynn, 51, in the back of the head while he slept inside their fifth-wheel camper in McDonald County on 16 November 2021.

Ms Wynn, who is facing second-degree murder and armed criminal action charges, was released on $100,000 bond on April 29, online court records show. This week, authorities revealed that Ms Wynn vanished from her mother’s house in Pea Ridge, Arkansas, where she had been ordered to stay while awaiting her murder trial.

Ms Wynn’s daughter, one of five children she shared with her late husband of 24 years, told The Independent on Friday that her mother had left behind suicide notes before vanishing. In a previous interview, she had said the siblings reacted with outrage to their mother’s release in April.

“My grandma told me she had no idea [my mother] was gone until she went to Dawn’s room Sunday morning, and said Dawn left suicide notes for all of us ([my grandmother], me and my brothers) and said she would drown herself,” Savannah Wynn said.

Savannah, 24, said the letters are now in possession of police as a manhunt continues to locate Ms Wynn, who is considered armed and dangerous.

Lieutenant Michael Hall with the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office told 4029News the notes were an attempt by Ms Wynn to escape the trial.

“I believe she is running from the charges, not that she is suicidal because of it,” he told the outlet.

Ms Wynn last appeared in court on 6 June, when Judge John LePage ordered the case to go to trial. She was scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on 15 September but failed to check in via phone with authorities over the weekend.

In the aftermath of Mr Wynn’s killing, Ms Wynn claimed the .40 calibre pistol found next to her husband’s pillow had accidentally gone off after falling from a bookcase at the head of the bed.

She told deputies that her two youngest children, 15-year-old Jesse and 12-year-old Ian were sleeping in the living room of the camper.

Ms Wynn was arrested that same day by deputies who concluded that given the position of Mr Wynn’s body, there were no indications of “anything that would cause the weapon’s trigger system to be activated,” Joplin Globe reported.

The Wynn siblings’ fears that their mother would flee have now become a reality (Savannah Wynn )

The decision by Missouri’s Supreme court to release Ms Wynn on bond was met with outrage by her own children, who had warned authorities she was a flight risk.

“We were not happy about it at all. We were calling the victim’s advocate, telling them not to let her out on bond, trying to fight it,” Savannah told The Independent on Wednesday.

“Once they finally [ordered her release], all of us were pretty upset about it,” she added. “Even the prosecutor said he didn’t think it was a good idea. Every time we called in trying to fight it, we would tell them she was going to run.”

The McDonald County Sheriff’s Office has urged anyone with information about her whereabouts to call (417) 223-4318, or the Benton County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas at (479) 273-5532. Caution is advised when approaching Ms Wynn as she is considered armed and dangerous, authorities said.

