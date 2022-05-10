Four daycare workers in Tennessee were arrested for allegedly giving children sleeping medication without their parents’ consent.

Investigators claim that staff at MiMi’s Child Care gave youngsters, including infants, melatonin at the daycare facility for three years.

Stewart County Sheriff Frankie Gray said a complaint was filed against the daycare in March and officers interviewed parents who alleged their children were lethargic or had health issues after attending the facility.

“You know daycare, you’d think taking their child there would be somewhat safe, would be safe. After finding this out you kind of look back at it and say ‘hmm… there’s a lot of red flags that parents didn’t pick up on,’” Detective Dana Saltkill told

“As soon as we started investigating we knew what to look for, so we got into it.”

Detectives believe around 27 children may have been given melatonin, but that the number could be higher

A search warrant was executed in April at the daycare, and on 5 May Jaime Clark, 45, Kristin Clark, 22, Jordan Darnell, 22, and Ethan Pulley, 21, were taken into custody and charged.

Jamie Clark, Kristin Clark and Jordan Darnell are charged with child abuse/neglect, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, tampering with evidence and criminal violations.

Ethan Pulley was charged with fabricating/tampering with evidence.

The Tennessee Department of Human Services says that the daycare surrendered its licens on 2 May and is now closed.

Melatonin is a hormone produced by the human body that helps with sleep and its levels increase as it gets dark and decrease when it is lighter. It is available as a supplement.