Mom, 22, arrested after newborn is found dead and wrapped in a trash bag

A Kentucky woman has been arrested after the body of her newborn baby was found wrapped in a trash bag in the trunk of her car.

Daira Mejia Aguilar, 22, was charged with abusing a corpse, following the gruesome discovery on Sunday.

Officers from Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a residence on Saturday evening following reports of a baby placed in a bag and placed in a closet, according to an arrest citation obtained by local outlets.

According to the report, officers located a bag inside a closet “with possible blood and flies on it."

Aguilar was read her Miranda rights and then revealed she had given birth to the child on July 2, wrapped the child in a blanket and trash bag and put it in a closet.

She admitted she had moved the child to a vehicle she owned prior to officers’ arrival.

Daira Mejia Aguilar, 22, admitted she had moved the body of the infant to the trunk of her car before officers arrived to the scene in Louisville ( Louisville Metro Department of Corrections )

On Sunday, LMPD detectives located the baby’s body in the trunk of a vehicle Aguilar said she owned.

The baby was wrapped in a blanket inside a trash bag, and appeared to be "a full-term newborn in the early stages of decomposition,” according to an arrest citation. The gender of the child was not disclosed.

Aguilar appeared in court on Monday in Jefferson County Court of Justice for her arraignment where she entered a plea of not guilty, Louisville NBC affiliate WAVE reported.

A judge subsequently ordered her to home incarceration and she is currently scheduled to appear in court again on July 16.

Authorities are waiting on the results of a pending autopsy to determine the cause of death and whether the victim was stillborn, died during labor, or died after being born.

The Independent has contacted LMPD for further information about the incident.