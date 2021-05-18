Defendant kills himself in courtroom after guilty verdict

A defendant killed himself inside a North Dakota federal courtroom moments after being convicted by a jury, US Marshalls have confirmed.

The shocking incident took place inside Fargo’s Quentin Burdick Courthouse after the jury had returned a partial guilty verdict against the man on terrorizing-related charges, say officials.

Witnesses said that the jury had left the courtroom, but that that US District Judge Peter Welte, courtroom staff and others were still inside.

North Dakota US Marshal Dallas Carlson said the man, who has been named, had been armed with a sharp plastic object at the time of the incident.

FBI spokesman Kevin Smith said the man had been acquitted on one charge and found guilty on the other charge, and was about to be taken into custody.

“He did the self-harm after he heard the verdict and after the jury had left the courtroom,” Mr Smith told the Associated Press.

Smith confirmed that the FBI had opened an investigation.

“We need to officially document what happened in that federal courtroom today,” he added.

“All the questions you have, we have. What was the sharp object, how did it get into the courtroom, those questions, what did people see him do.”

