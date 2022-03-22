7-year-old girl injured in drive-by shooting outside Brooklyn deli

A seven-year-old girl was injured by a bullet during a drive-by shooting in Brooklyn, the New York Police Department (NYPD) has said.

It happened on the intersection of West 30th Street and Surf Avenue at about 3.04pm on Monday afternoon.

The child victim was walking along Surf Avenue, in Coney Island, with her mother when a shooting occurred on the doorstep of the Seabreeze Gourmet Deli, police said.

The child’s mother, 28, ran home when she heard the bullets and realised her daughter had been grazed by the bullets, with an injury to her abdomen on the left side.

The NYPD said the mother called at 5.02pm to report what had happened, and her child was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Her condition was thought to be stable, according to ABC New York, and no further information was available about her condition on Tuesday.

While it was not clear why the mother waited two hours call police, the NYPD have released video showing the apparent drive-by-shooting.

It shows the mother and daughter walking by the deli before shots appear to be fired by the driver of black sedan. Pedestrians also duck for cover.

NYPD sergeant Edward Riley told The Independent on Tuesday that “No arrests have been made in regard and the investigation remains ongoing at this time.”

Reports said police found .9-mm shell casings in the immediate area.

An investigation is ongoing.