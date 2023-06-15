Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Richard Allen, an Indiana man who is charged with the 2017 murders of teenagers Libby German and Abby Williams in the town of Delphi, made incriminating “admissions” while being held in a state prison ahead of his trial.

“Our client has made statements incriminating himself, implicating himself, in the crime,” defence attorneys said in court, Fox59 reports.

Prosecutor Nick McLeland affirmed the statements for the lawyers, adding that Mr Allen “has indeed made admissions.”

Officers escort Richard Matthew Allen out of the Carroll County courthouse following a hearing in November (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The defence argued, however, that the statements were vague, “inconsistent” with his past guilty plea and denials, and couldn’t be trusted due to their clients mental state.

Mr Allen’s mental state was a major part of the arguments during a pretrial evidentiary hearing on Thursday.

The defence is seeking to have Mr Allen, 50, moved from a state prison, Westfield Correctional, to a county jail in Cass County, which is nearer to Delphi.

They argued that the suspect is being treated like a “dog” in the prison, and subject to constant shackles on his hands, legs, and stomach. The attorneys said his mental state has deteriorated to the point he is having trouble participating in his own defence.

Captain Gary Lewis, who oversees Westfield, said Mr Allen is receiving adequate treatment that’s no different from any other inmate.

The sheriff of Cass County, who oversees the jail where the defence has proposed moving Mr Allen, told the court on Thursday, “We don’t want him,” due to security considerations, but said the facility is prepared to house the accused murderer if given a court order, WTHR reports.

Judge Fran Gull announced on Thursday the court wouldn’t yet decide on a challenge from Mr Allen to forensic evidence, which the Indiana state police lab lab concluded showed a match between one of Mr Allen’s guns and an unspent round found near the bodies of German and Williams.

On Valentine’s Day 2017, the girls were found dead in a wooded area near a trail, a day after they were reported missing after they went out for a walk.