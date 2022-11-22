Jump to content

Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen may not have acted alone, prosecutor says

Investigators have not revealed the identity of the new possible culprit

Graig Graziosi
Tuesday 22 November 2022 22:33

Related video: Delphi murders: Man arrested in connection with 2017 murder of two Indiana schoolgirls

Prosecutors in Indiana revealed that the suspect in the Delphi murders, Richard Allen, may not be the only suspect in the killings.

The announcement came during a hearing on Tuesday in Carroll County Tuesday during which Mr Allen was granted bail.

Fox59 reports that Nicholas McLeland argued to keep related affidavits sealed because Mr Allen may not be the only suspect. He also argued that unsealing the affidavits would open witnesses to harassment. The witnesses’ names are redacted in the sealed version.

Becky Patty, the grandmother of Libby German, one of the girls who was murdered, was cited in the prosecutor’s argument. She reportedly did not want sensitive information involved in the investigation released to the public.

Mr McLeland also pointed to a Change.org petition arguing for the documents to remain sealed.

He ultimately filed a gag order that would prohibit “parties, counsel, law enforcement officials, court personnel, coroner, and family members” from releasing information or "extra-judicial statements" to the public.

Mr Allen’s attorneys argued for his bail request, claiming there is insufficient evidence to argue there is a strong "presumption" of guilt. They have requested their client be released "on his own recognizanse or in the alternative to set a reasonable bail."

The bail hearing is set for 17 February.

Mr Allen has been charged with two counts of murder for the alleged killings of Libby German and Abigail Williams. He was arrested on 26 October for the 2017 murders of the teen girls.

On 14 February, 2017, the girls’ bodies were found near the Monon High Bridge Trail, which makes up a portion of the Delphi Historic Trails in Delphia, Indiana. The girls had disappeared from the trails the day before their bodies were found.

The case gained national attention when law enforcement claimed in February 2017 that a suspect’s voice could be heard in a recording Libby made on her phone. The voice can be heard saying the phrase "down the hill." Police also claimed there was other evidence contained on the phone, but said at the time they would not release it in order to protect the investigation.

Two years later, police released a video of a suspect walking on a nearby bridge, which they used to develop sketches of possible culprit.

At least two other individuals were identified as persons of interest in the slayings, and it is unclear who prosecutors may be considering as a new suspect in the killings.

