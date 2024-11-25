The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A former dental assistant in Stillwater, Oklahoma, has been accused of recording himself sexually assaulting patients while they were sedated for surgery and then sharing the footage online, according to police.

Police said that Cody Allen Stolfa, 36, allegedly committed "crimes against nature," and was in possession of 10,000 files of child sexual abuse material on his computer and cell phones.

In July and November 2024, 18 arrest affidavits were filed against Stolfa, according to News 4, which obtained copies of the court documents.

As of Friday, Stolfa has been charged with 10 counts of sexual battery, five counts of forcible sodomy, six counts of child exploitation, four counts of clandestine recording, two counts of sodomy of victim under 16 and one count of lewd acts to a child.

News 4 reporters insisted that "much of the information contained in the affidavits is too graphic and disturbing for News 4 to share in full detail."

open image in gallery Cody Allen Stolfa, 36, has been charged with numerous crimes, including forcible sodomy, child exploitation and sexual battery after he allegedly sexually abused patients — including minors — who were sedated at a Stillwater, Oklahoma, dental clinic where he worked ( Payne County Sheriff’s Department )

What is known is that Stolfa allegedly sexually assaulted, battered, abused and or sodomized 16 young men who were in his care at Central Oklahoma Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Associates in Stillwater.

According to prosecutors, Stolfa was only employed by the clinic for three months before he was fired for poor job performance.

"It's just really gross," Payne County District Attorney Laura Thomas told News 4. "He's [a] brazen, scary guy."

Not only did Stolfa allegedly take advantage of minors in a vulnerable state, but he also recorded his actions and then shared those videos to others online.

Thomas said someone in Australia viewed one of the videos on the Telegram app. The video allegedly showed Stolfa allegedly was sexually assaulting a patient. The Australian viewer informed local authorities of the video. The Australian officials then used facial recognition software and other strategies to identify the man in the video as Stolfa. They contacted the FBI and the Stillwater Police with their findings.

Police launched an investigation and ultimately arrested Stolfa in July.

After his arrest, police obtained a search warrant for his electronic devices, where they allegedly found a folder marked "naughty." In the folder, they allegedly found 115 videos of Stolfa recording himself while he sexually assaulted 15 other patients. Six of the 16 victims were minors, police said, and all were male.

In addition to the alleged videos, police said they also found a folder filled with more than 10,000 files of child sexual abuse material, including images "from infancy to adult," and Stolfa allegedly "committing crimes against nature" on an animal multiple times.

Thomas said all of the victims are now adults, and that none of them knew that they'd been assaulted until they were contacted by police and made aware of the situation.

She also pointed out that Stolfa never should have been allowed to be in a room alone with patients while they were recovering from sedation. Thomas said that there are always supposed to be three people in the room, and noted that the clinic was cooperating fully with the investigation.

Thomas said that Stolfa allegedly shared his images through various apps, including Grindr, Discord and Snapchat.

Stolfa is currently being held in Payne County Jail without bond. He is being sued in civil court by at least one of his alleged victims.