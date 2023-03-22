Two staff members shot in active shooter incident at a Denver high school

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A pair of faculty members were shot at a Denver high school, and the suspect — believed to be a student — is still at large.

Police were called to East High School in Denver around 10am on Wednesday to respond to a shooting. The school was placed on lockdown as a result.

It is unclear if the shooting occurred inside or outside the school.

The Denver Public School district revealed that the victims were both adult male facutly members, and they have been transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The suspected shooter is reportedly known to the school’s staff and to police, and had to agree to a pat-down before entering school each day, according to CBS News.

“As part of a safety plan they were undergoing a search, as part of that search a weapon was retrieved, a handgun was retrieved, and several shots were fired, striking those two individuals, that individual then fled the school and we do know who that individual is and a search is underway to try to locate that particular individual,” Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas said.

The shooting reportedly occurred in an office area away from other students, CNN reports.

The city’s mayor said police were actively searching for the suspect.

Police and first responders outside East High School in Denver after a shooter, believed to be a student, shot two faculty members (screengrab/CBS News)

“We are looking for the suspect,” Mayor Michael Hancock said. “We will find that suspect, and we will hold that suspect accountable for his actions this morning in placing everyone in danger and certainly wounding the two staff members who were doing their job and trying to keep everyone safe at the time.”

East High School’s 2023-2024 admission includes approximately 2,500 students between 9th and 12th grade classes. The school has cancelled classes for the remainder of the week.

Once the police have cleared the school to end its lockdown students will be escorted off the premises and reunited with their parents.