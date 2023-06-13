Denver mass shooting leaves nine injured close to NBA finals celebrations

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nine people have been injured in a mass shooting in Denver, when an “altercation” broke out as basketball fans gathered to celebrate the NBA finals win.

Denver police said that the shooting unfolded in the early hours of Tuesday morning in the 2000 Block of Market Street in the Mile High City.

In total, nine victims suffered gunshot wounds – leaving three of them in critical condition.

A sole suspect, who has not been identified, was also shot in the incident.

The other six victims and the suspect are all believed to have non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

It is not clear if the suspect was shot from a self-inflicted wound, by officer fire or other.

“This is a complex, ongoing investigation in its early stages,” Denver Police said in a statement on Twitter.

“Preliminary info indicates multiple shots were fired during an altercation involving several individuals. Updates will be provided as they become available.”

It is not clear what led up to the shooting or if the victims and suspect previously knew each other.

The mass shooting came just hours after the Denver Nuggets took the city to its first ever NBA title when the team defeated the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the NBA finals.

The celebrations spilled out into the streets of the downtown area through the night, with local police closing down some of the area due to the crowds.

Crowds had largely thinned out by the time the shooting unfolded, around one mile from the Ball Arena where the Nuggets lifted the trophy.