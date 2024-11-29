The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A police officer who once received a “Deputy of the Year” award has been arrested for DUI after he allegedly directed non-existent traffic while drunk outside a school in Georgia.

Garrison Page, a Houston County Sheriff’s Office deputy, was arrested on November 19 near Skyview Elementary School in Lizella, Georgia, reported WGXA.

According to authorities, Page was dressed in civilian clothing, was slurring and appeared unsteady in the road.

Witnesses said that Page had been waving down non-existent traffic, reported WGXA.

A deputy arrived on the scene and noticed that Page smelled of alcohol and was trying to avoid him, authorities said.

“When Page noticed my presence, he immediately began walking away from the scene and entered the oncoming turning lane of the roadway,” the deputy wrote in an incident report, according to 41NBC.

When asked if he needed medical attention or if he had taken any medication, Page allegedly told an officer: “None of your business.”

A search of his patrol car then revealed an open can of Mike’s Hard Lemonade – which contains 5 percent of alcohol – a few bottles of Sprite and an unopened can of beer, reported WGXA.

open image in gallery Garrison Page was arrested for DUI after he allegedly directed non-existent traffic while drunk ( Bibb County Sheriff’s Office )

When asked to take a breathalyzer test, Page allegedly refused.

He was arrested and taken to Bibb County Jail where he allegedly also refused to take a blood test.

A judge granted a warrant for investigators to take a blood test, 41NBC reported.

It is not clear if Page has been charged.

However, he was fired from Houston County Sheriff’s Office – after only a week on the job, according to WGXA.

Prior to joining Houston County, Page worked as a deputy for Bibb County Sheriff’s Office where he won a “Deputy of the Year” award in December 2019.

The Independent contacted Bibb County Police Department and Houston County Sheriff’s Office for information.