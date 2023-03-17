Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Derek Chauvin has pleaded guilty to tax evasion charges, marking the latest in a growing number of criminal convictions for the murderer of George Floyd.

The disgraced former Minneapolis police officer and convicted killer appeared remotely in a Minnesota court on Friday where he entered a guilty plea on two counts of aiding and abetting and failing to file tax returns to the state of Minnesota for the years 2016 and 2017.

Chauvin blamed his actions on “financial concerns” that he said he and his now ex-wife Kellie May Chauvin were experiencing at the time.

“The true reason is some financial concerns at the time,” he told Washington County Judge Sheridan Hawley.

Chauvin and his ex-wife were charged with multiple counts of underreporting their joint income by more than $460,000 between 2014 and 2019 and of failing to file tax returns.

Ms Chauvin pleaded guilty last month to two charges.

Chauvin appeared for Friday’s plea hearing over Zoom from the federal prison in Tucson, Arizona, where he is serving time for the Memorial Day 2020 murder of the Black father.

Back on 25 May 2020, the veteran Minneapolis police officer knelt on the Black man’s neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds as he begged for air saying “I can’t breathe” until he died.

Cellphone footage captured the horrific killing, leading to protests across the globe demanding racial justice and an end to police brutality against Black people.

Chauvin is now behind bars after being convicted on both state and federal charges for Floyd’s murder.

In April 2021, Chauvin was convicted of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter at his state trial and was sentenced to 22-and-a-half years.

Eight months later, he then pleaded guilty to federal charges of violating Floyd’s civil rights when he murdered him – in a plea deal that saw him moved from a Minnesota state facility to a nicer federal prison.

In July 2022, he was sentenced to 21 years on the federal charges.

The two sentences are being served concurrently and he will serve both at the medium-security Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson.