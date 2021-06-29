Derek Chauvin is closing in on a plea deal that would force him to publicly explain why he killed George Floyd, a report has claimed.

WCCO reported that multiple sources said Chauvin is in talks with federal prosecutors about the deal and is close to reaching an agreement.

The former Minneapolis police officer was sentenced on Friday to 22 and a half years in prison for the murder of George Floyd in May 2020.

Chauvin was convicted on all three charges of murder and manslaughter in April after pleading not guilty at the start of his trial.

His sentence is one of the longest prison terms ever imposed on a US police officer in the killing of a Black person. Chauvin will likely only serve two-thirds of his sentence on good behaviour.

Although his state trial has come to a close, the 45-year-old is still set to face federal charges alleging he violated Floyd’s civil rights by pinning the Black man to the pavement with his knee.

WCCO reported that sources suggest Chauvin made reference to a plea deal, as part of which he would have to publicly explain what he did to Floyd, during the sentencing.

“Due to legal matters, I’m not able to give a full formal statement…,” Chauvin said during the sentencing on Friday.

He added: “I give my condolences to the Floyd family, there’s gonna be some other information in the future that will be of interest and I hope these will give you some peace of mind.”

Chauvin could also have been unwilling to comment as his words could be used against him in the later trial.

If convicted in federal court, Chauvin could face life in prison. The US Attorney’s Office declined to comment when contacted by WCCO.

Ben Crump, the attorney for Floyd’s family and Eric Nelson, the attorney for Chauvin, did not respond to the broadcaster’s request for comment.

The Independent has contacted the US Attorney’s office for comment.

Three other former officers J Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao face similar federal charges over Floyd’s death.

Additionally, Chauvin is charged in a separate indictment alleging he violated the rights of a 14-year-old boy in 2017.