Derek Chauvin breaks silence to claim he has information to give ‘peace of mind’ at sentencing for George Floyd murder

Derek Chauvin has broken his silence to claim he has information to give ‘peace of mind’ his sentencing for the murder of George Floyd.

In briefs comments to the court that came at the end of a series of witness impact statements, and at the conclusion of his own lawyer’s address to the court, the officer convicted earlier this year said he wanted to offer his condolences to the victims’s family.

“I want to give my condolences to the Floyd family,” he said.

He added: “There is going to be some other information in the future that would be of interest and I hope that things will give you some peace of mind, thank you.”

More follows...