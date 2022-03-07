Three teens in critical condition after shooting outside Iowa high school

Three teens are in critical conditions after a shooting outside of an Iowa high school.

Police were called around 3pm after reports of a shooting on the grounds of East High School in Des Moines, Iowa.

Three teenagers are in critical condition at a local hospital. Among the injured are two boys and one girl.

Police say there is no threat to the public, and a suspect is in custody.

Students were released from school on time after getting an “all clear” from authorities, according to Des Moines Public Schools.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.