Three teens in critical condition after shooting outside Iowa high school

Students dismissed and threat to public over, police say

Josh Marcus
San Francisco
Monday 07 March 2022 22:09
<p>Three teens are in critical condition after a shooting outside East High School in Des Moines, Iowa, on 7 March, 2022.</p>

Three teens are in critical condition after a shooting outside East High School in Des Moines, Iowa, on 7 March, 2022.

(Wikimedia Commons user Thor360)

Three teens are in critical conditions after a shooting outside of an Iowa high school.

Police were called around 3pm after reports of a shooting on the grounds of East High School in Des Moines, Iowa.

Three teenagers are in critical condition at a local hospital. Among the injured are two boys and one girl.

Police say there is no threat to the public, and a suspect is in custody.

Students were released from school on time after getting an “all clear” from authorities, according to Des Moines Public Schools.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in