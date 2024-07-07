Gunman kills two and injures 20 in mass shooting at Detroit block party

Support truly

Two people were killed and 18 others were injured in a mass shooting at a block party on Detroit’s east side on Sunday.

A gunman opened fire at the party around 2:25am, according to Detroit police.

A 20-year-old woman was shot in the head and died on the scene. A 21-year-old man was shot in the back, and died at a local hospital.

Officers said the suspect is a 22-year-old man. He was shot in the leg at some point during the attack and was taken into custody. He is currently recovering in the hospital.

It is not immediately clear if police or another party-goer shot the suspect.

The identities of the victims and the suspect have not been released to the public.