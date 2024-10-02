The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The family of a 23-year-old woman who died by suicide while awaiting a court appearance in Detroit are seeking answers.

Chelsea Heugel was being held at the 36th District Court when she attempted suicide and was later pronounced dead at a hospital, her mother, Rebecca Fant, told WXYZ.

Fant says she informed the court about her daughter’s mental health diagnoses, which included bipolar disorder, oppositional defiant disorder and high-level ADHD. Heugel was taken into custody on charges of operating a stolen vehicle and fleeing police.

Fant claims the guards at the 36th District Court were not watching her daughter when she tried taking her life. Heugel had been brought to the court from Wayne County Jail for her arraignment.

“It shocked me… the fact that I reported her mental illnesses, that they weren’t watching her,” Fant said. “Obviously, she wasn’t watched in there.

Fant added: “She was having some struggles, she was going through a domestic violence situation with a guy she was living with for four years and ended up running off and getting involved with the wrong people to escape it.”

Chelsea Heugel, 23, and one of her children. Huegel died by suicide while in custody last month awaiting a court appearance in Detroit, Michigan ( GoFundMe )

Heugel leaves behind three children.

“Those three kids now, because someone didn’t do their job, have to grow up without a mother,” Fant said. “I have five kids here who don’t have their sister and they don’t understand. Just one person’s job could’ve made that difference.”

In an emailed statement to The Independent, Chief Judge McConico, who presides over the court, said: “The court was not made aware of any mental health concerns regarding this individual. She was regularly monitored by our security officers, with checks occurring every 15 to 20 minutes, during which an officer would converse with her and visually assess her condition.”

The statement continued that, between two of these checks, Heugel was found dead.

The facility immediately implemented additional safety measures to prevent such tragedies, the statement added, including installing additional cameras.

“This incident has deeply affected everyone at our court. We are profoundly saddened by this loss, and our deepest condolences go out to the individual’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time,” Judge McConico said.

A GoFundMe for Heugel has reached $1,895 out of a $20,000 goal.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call or text 988 or visit 988lifeline.org to access online chat from the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you. In the UK, people having mental health crises can contact the Samaritans at 116 123 or jo@samaritans.org