A Detroit police officer has been charged with manslaughter after he punched a 71-year-old man who later died.

Juwan Marquise-Alexander Brown, 29, could face a 15-year sentence if he is convicted over the death of Daryl Vance, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Tuesday.

Police responded to a bowling alley in Detroit on the night of 1 September following a call about Vance displaying “disorderly” behaviour out front, prosecutors said.

Mr Brown and Vance allegedly engaged in a “verbal confrontation” before the officer punched Vance in the face, causing him to fall and hit his head on the pavement.

It is unclear how the argument escalated to the point of violence.

Juwan Marquise-Alexander Brown, 29, has been suspended from the force and could serve around 15 years in jail (Michigan State Police)

Vance was rushed to hospital and remained there for around three weeks before he was pronounced dead on 21 September.

Prosecutors said that an autopsy determined he died of blunt force trauma to his head from the punch.

Prosecutor Kym Worthy said the evidence “shows that the officer allegedly was the aggressor.”

“His actions went criminally beyond what was necessary in this situation. This behaviour cannot be tolerated from our law enforcement,” she said.

Mr Brown’s was terminated from the Detroit Police Department after the incident but is planning to appeal his firing, according to NBC News.

The incident occured outside Garden Bowl in Midtown Detroit (Google Maps)

"Mr Brown is exercising his contractual right to appeal the termination decision. During the pendency of an appeal, if sought, Mr. Brown will remain off DPD payroll and will not possess any law enforcement authority," the department said.

Detroit Police Chief James White said that the decision to suspend Mr Brown came after a review of his bodycam footage showed the officer asking several times for Vance to leave the area, which he refused to do.

"In the video, it appears to show the individual strike the officer on the head and the officer responds by striking the individual in the area of the jaw," Mr White said, according to The Detroit News.

"This resulted in the individual falling and likely striking his head on the ground."

During Mr Brown’s arraignment on Wednesday, his attorney requested a personal bond, arguing that he has no criminal history, that he is not a flight risk, has extensive ties to the Detroit area and has a seven-year-old son at home, ABC News reported.

The judge ultimately set Mr Brown’s personal bond at $100,000.

A probable cause conference in the case is scheduled for 3 January.