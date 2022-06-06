Man sentenced to six years in prison for pretending to be DHS agent on TikTok

A man has been sentenced to six years in prison for pretending to be a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) agent on TikTok.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has said that Reyel Simmons, from Minnesota, has been found guilty of impersonating a federal officer on the social media platform.

The US Attorney’s Office in the District of Minnesota announced on Friday that the Dodge County man was “sentenced to 72 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for impersonating a federal officer and illegally possessing firearms as a felon”.

Court documents state that the FBI received a tip concerning Simmons, 53, on 17 August 2021. He used the fake name “Rey Reeves” on TikTok, garnering almost 10,000 followers.

DOJ said in a press release that Simmons “used a profile photo that showed him wearing law enforcement gear and made several posts displaying law enforcement equipment, badges, and firearms, and referring explicitly and implicitly to himself as a federal agent”.

The agency said that Simmons has never worked at DHS, adding that he has never been a law enforcement officer on any level. He also hasn’t had the “authority to act on behalf of any federal agency or department”, DOJ said.

Court documents say he used to carry a backpack that he called his “go bag”. The bag had the DHS emblem, and contained a Glock handgun as well as a fake DHS badge and “other items related to Simmons’s supposed service in law enforcement and the military”.

Law enforcement found eight firearms in Simmons’s home, including both handguns and rifles. Some of the weapons were “discovered in a ‘safe room’ or bunker that could be accessed only through a hidden doorway located in a storage area of the basement”, DOJ said.

