Three women named as sex workers in Diddy lawsuit deny allegations

Three women accused in a lawsuit of being sex workers for music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs have all denied the allegations in recent days.

Last month, music producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones filed an amended federal lawsuit against Mr Combs and associates in New York, accusing the musician of sexual harassment, hiring and paying sex workers, and distributing illegal guns, among numerous other allegations. Mr Combs has denied all allegations in the suit.

The three women accused of being his sex workers in the suit – Diddy’s ex, Caresha “Yung Miami” Romeka Brownlee of the music group City Girls, model Jade Ramey, and actor Daphne Joy – have also denied the allegations.

“I’m not a prostitute,” Yung Miami wrote on social media last week, Page Six reports. “I hate how this is getting spun.”

Ms Ramey, who also previously dated Mr Combs, told Entertainment Tonight last week that the suit’s claims were “false allegations”.

"Yes, I dated someone. Dating someone doesn’t directly correlate to any of the false allegations made," she said. "How unfortunate we’ve entered a time where caring for someone or falling in love is worthy of scrutiny in the court of public opinion. What may be amusing for you is real life for others, and my feelings have never been for entertainment, nor are they up for discussion."

Last month, Ms Joy also weighed in on the claims in the suit, calling them character assassination.

“I am deeply hurt by the lies in Rodney Jones’ lawsuit,” she wrote in a statement on Instagram. “The claim that I am a sex worker is 100% false and character assassination. I am retaining an attorney to explore all legal remedies against both Rodney and his attorney.”

The lawsuit at issue, from a music producer who worked on Diddy’s 2023 album The Love Album: Off the Grid, accuses the music mogul of a host of offences, including forcing employees to take shots of alcohol and engage in sex acts with sex workers.

An attorney for Mr Combs told Newsweek that Lil Rod is “nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 million lawsuit shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday” and said the music mogul has “overwhelming, indisputable proof” to clear his name.

In March, federal agents with Homeland Security raided Mr Combs’s homes in California and Florida in connection with an ongoing investigation.

A federal official told The New York Times the raids were related in part to a human trafficking investigation.

No charges have been announced against Diddy in connection with the federal investigation.