Rumors of jailhouse jealousy are coming out of the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where alleged sex trafficker Sean "Diddy" Combs is reportedly pouting because he's playing second fiddle to suspected health insurance hitman Luigi Mangione.

A source reportedly familiar with the situation told the New York Post that Combs was "throwing tantrums" inside the notorious New York jail because all eyes are on Mangione, at least inside the facility.

Combs is facing charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. After he was arrested late last year, colorful details of his alleged "freak off" parties — elaborate sex performances involving a whole lot of baby oil and drugs to leash the sex workers hired for the event — were revealed via discovery.

open image in gallery Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is reportedly furious that alleged UnitedHealthcare CEO shooter Luigi Mangione is taking his spotlight in their shared Brooklyn jail ( Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP )

Mangione allegedly shot and killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson last month in an attack New York City police believe was targeted. Mangione faces both state and federal charges, which is why he is being held in the federal facility.

The alleged gunman — was arrested while lurking at a McDonald's in Pennsylvania a few days after the shooting — left a manifesto that made clear he was no fan of the health insurance industry in the U.S..

Unfortunately for Mangione, he may be on Combs' "s*** list" for stealing his jailhouse spotlight, according to someone who spoke to the New York Post.

The 26-year-old reportedly received a hero’s welcome inside the detention facility and other inmates have been quick to share their health insurance woes with the alleged gunman.

open image in gallery Mangione may be on Combs’ “s*** list” for stealing his jailhouse spotlight, according to a report ( CURTIS MEANS@2024 )

“Diddy has been throwing tantrums over the fact that Luigi is getting all of the attention in prison and is being revered as a hero after literally murdering someone on camera," the source told the paper. “Even in prison, Diddy’s ego is bigger than life."

Some other unnamed source — one alleged former member of Combs' inner circle — told the New York Post that they've been cut off since Combs went to jail. They also said that Combs is not happy playing second fiddle.

"He always wants to be the center of everything," the alleged source said. "If he feels like anyone takes his attention, he doesn't take it well. He gets pissed off, and if he has the power to do it, he makes the other person's life miserable."