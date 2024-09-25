Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing yet another civil lawsuit accusing him of sexual and physical abuse, this time brought by a woman who claims the music mogul and his employee recorded themselves violently sexually assaulting her in 2001.

Thalia Graves, who lives in Texas, filed a lawsuit in the Southern District of New York Tuesday accusing Combs and Joseph Sherman, his former head of security, of drugging her and then “brutally” raping and physically assaulting her.

It arrives approximately a week after Combs was arrested and federally charged with sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation for prostitution.

“I’m glad that he is locked up but that is a temporary feeling of relief,” Graves said in an emotional press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

Gloria Allred (left) is representing Thalia Graves (right), a woman accusing Sean “Diddy” Combs of raping her and physically assaulting her in 2001 ( Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP )

Graves, who was 25 years old at the time of the assault, alleges that Combs “exploited” her relationship with one of his employees to “lure” into a meeting. She claims Combs personally called her “concerning her boyfriend’s employment at Bad Boys” and asked to speak in person.

During the meeting, she says she was given a glass of wine that caused her to feel “dizzy” and eventually lost consciousness. Graves claims she awoke bound and restrained surrounded by Combs and Sherman.

She alleges that the two violently raped her and physically assaulted her, causing her to sustain injuries.

They allegedly threatened to “use their power to ruin her life” if she told anyone of the assault, so she remained silent for years.

“The trauma of the assault has taken a toll on my mental health,” Graves said tearfully. “I’ve had PTSD, depression and anxiety. I’m emotionally scarred, it has been hard for me to trust others, to form healthy relationships, or even feel safe in my own skin,” she added.

In November 2023, around the time Combs’ ex-girlfriend Cassie filed a similar lawsuit against him, Graves learned from her ex-boyfriend that Combs and Sherman allegedly recorded the assault and showed the video to multiple people for years.

The complaint alleges that Combs and Sherman also may have “sold the video as pornography.”

The Independent has asked a lawyer for Combs for comment on the allegation.

Diddy in a federal courtroom after being criminally charged. He remains behind bars without bail ( REUTERS )

Gloria Allred, the well-known civil rights lawyer, is representing Graves in the case. Allred said the suit had been in the works before after federal prosecutors unveiled the federal indictment against Combs last week but “it was time” to file.

Allred said Graves is not the only alleged victim of Combs that she is representing. However, she declined to confirm if other lawsuits will be brought forward. The lawyer also asked anyone with evidence related to Graves’ complaint to come forward confidentially.

Graves’ lawsuit is at least the 12th lawsuit to be filed against Combs with allegations of rape and/or sexual or physical assault.

Combs is currently behind held in a New York jail awaiting the start of his federal charges trial. A start date has not been set yet.

Rainn offers support for those affected by rape and sexual abuse. You can call Rainn on 800-656-HOPE (4673)