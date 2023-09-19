Denver police search for woman suspected of mass shooting at Dierks Bentley bar

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Police in Denver are looking for a female suspect in connection with a mass shooting that injured five people at a bar in the city’s Lower Downtown district.

The shooting happened at Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row at around 11.14pm on Saturday.

Surveillance cameras caught images of a woman pointing a gun in the direction of five people standing outside of the bar.

According to police, the woman was denied entry into the bar, then started to walk away, but quickly returned to talk again with security staff. After she started to walk away from the bar for a second time, she took out a gun and fired it in the direction of the bar several times, injuring five victims who are presumed by police to not be the intended targets.

Officers in the area quickly rushed to the scene along with paramedics who took the victims to the hospital. The injuries they sustained are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Lissa Druss, a spokesperson for Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row told Scripps News, “We are disheartened by the events of last evening. Our thoughts and prayers go out to those that were injured,” she said. “We are grateful for the swift actions of DPD, but we are very concerned about the activity in LoDo and have been engaged with city officials and neighbourhood leaders on how to make positive improvements in the area. The safety of our staff and our patrons is paramount to our company."

There has yet to be an arrest made in connection with the shooting.

Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row in Denver, where the mass shooting happened (Denver 7)

This particular shooting has been recorded as the 500th mass shooting this year in the United States, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

The bar where the shooting took place opened in 2021 and is part of a chain of bars across the United States owned by American country music star Dierks Bentley.

Another shooting also happened in the past few in Denver on 17th Avenue between Gilpin Street and Williams Street, where three people were shot, two of them hospitalised, Denver police say. The incident happened on Monday night, with a possible suspect in custody.