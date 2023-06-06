How DNA and an old glove helped police catch accused Boston serial rapist

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police say they were able to identify a suspect in a series of two-decade old rape cases out of Boston using new advances in DNA technology, eventually arresting New Jersey attorney Matthew Nilo and charging him with a variety of crimes.

Here’s everything we know.

The crimes

Between 2007 and 2008, police investigated a series of four different rapes that occured involving women in downtown Boston.

The victims described being threatened or tricked by a male assailant.

One individual said the man threatened her with a gun, while another said he flashed a knife.

In one instance, a woman described being attacked after mistaking the assailant’s car for a taxi.

One of the victims, a jogger, fought off the attacker, poking him in the eye.

Police collected DNA evidence off the glove, but weren’t initially able to find a suspect.

The investigation

Last year, police in Boston got a new break in the case.

They began re-examing the 2000s rape cases as part of an effort to review unsolved sexual crimes, and used new DNA techniques to advance the investigation.

Using DNA taken from the glove, they searched for potential suspects using publicly available DNA information submitted by family members to ancestry databses, eventually landing on Mr Nilo as a person of interest.

FBI agents surveilling the attorney saw the man handle a glass and silverware at a corporate event and were able to collect a DNA sample, according to police.

Police arrested Mr Nilo in the lobby of a luxury building, after luring him out by telling him had a package.

The suspect

Prosecutors argued during an arraignment on Monday the forensic evidence was a match, with the DNA present on the glove 314 times more likely to belong to Mr Nilo than any other male.

Nilo is an attorney who lives in Weehawken, New Jersey (LinkedIn via Boston Globe)

Mr Nilo, at attorney who lives in Weehawken, New Jersey, previously worked at the cyber firm Cowbell Cyber in Manhattan.

The rapes allegedly occured when he was home from college on breaks.

The charges

On Monday, Mr Nilo was charged with three counts of aggravated rape, two counts of kidnapping, and other charges.

He could face up to life in prison if gound guilty.

His bail has been set at $5m.

Mr Nilo pleaded not guilty.

“I do understand that the procedures used by law enforcement are somewhat suspect,” his attorney told The Associated Press outside of court on Monday. “It seems that they obtained DNA evidence without ever obtaining a search warrant. If that turns out to be true, that’s an issue that will be pursued vigorously.”