Dog the Bounty Hunter is working to confirm tip about Brian Laundrie’s location

Dog the Bounty Hunter, the American television personality also known as Duane Lee Chapman, has been working to confirm a tip about a recent sighting near the Appalachian Trail of Brian Laundrie.

Lyssa Chapman, the daughter of Mr Chapman, revealed to The New York Post that she has been in contact with a man called Dennis Davis. Mr Davis claims that he spoke with Mr Laundrie on Saturday morning on an empty road near to the border of Tennessee and North Carolina.

“I do believe Dennis. I am convinced he’s convinced,” she said, reported The Post.

“We’re doing everything we can to verify Dennis’ tip but there isn’t much to go off other than the location. But we’re working that tip for sure.”

Ms Chapman revealed that the team have been flooded with almost 3,000 tips about Mr Laundrie over the past week on the 833-TELLDOG hotline.

Meanwhile, Mr Chapman suspects that Mr Laundrie is hiding out on the Appalachian Trail and so the tip from Mr Davis would fit the bounty hunter’s suspicions.

“I don’t think [Laundrie] is in a high technological area because in this day and age we would have a lot more footage of him,” said Ms Chapman, The Post reported.

“I do think wherever he is, he is stashed among a community of people who don’t read the news or could be traveling solo or with a group that’s helping him.”

Mr Laundrie, 23, is wanted on bank fraud charges, following the death of his 22-year-old fiancée, Gabby Petito, last month.

The pair had been on a road trip of the United States, from which Mr Laundrie returned alone on 1 September.

Mr Laundrie was later reported missing by his parents, prior to the discovery of his fiancée’s remains. He was then charged with fraud and served an arrest warrant for using someone else’s bank card, around the time of Ms Petito’s death.

The 23-year-old Mr Laundrie has also been named as a person of interest in Ms Petito’s disappearance and death, in a case which has gripped America.