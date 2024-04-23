The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The US Justice Department has agreed a settlement of over $138m with over 100 victims of Larry Nassar, following the FBI’s mishandling of multiple allegations of sexual assault against the disgraced sports doctor.

In combination with other settlements, roughly $1bn now has been set aside by various organisations to compensate hundreds of women who said Nassar assaulted them under the guise of treatment for sports injuries.

Nassar worked at Michigan State University and also served as a team doctor at Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics. He’s now serving decades in prison for assaulting female athletes, including medal-winning Olympic gymnasts such as Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney and Simone Biles.

The settlement agreements announced on Tuesday resolve 139 claims for a total of $138.7m to be distributed to claimants, according to the department.

The FBI was criticised after bungling allegations of allegations of sexual assault against Nassar in 2015 and 2016, a critical time gap that allowed the sports doctor to continue to prey on victims before his arrest. Agents in Indianapolis and Los Angeles had knowledge of the allegations against him but apparently took no action, an internal investigation by the DOJ found in July 2021.

“For decades, Lawrence Nassar abused his position, betraying the trust of those under his care and medical supervision while skirting accountability,” said Acting Associate Attorney General Benjamin C Mizer on Tuesday.

“These allegations should have been taken seriously from the outset. While these settlements won’t undo the harm Nassar inflicted, our hope is that they will help give the victims of his crimes some of the critical support they need to continue healing.”

More follows ...