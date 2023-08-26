Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Multiple people were killed as an active shooter barricaded himself inside a Dollar General store in Florida.

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan confirmed that there were “a number of fatalities” caused by the mass shooting at the store on the city’s Kings Road on Saturday.

“This is unacceptable. One shooting is too much but these mass shootings are really hard to take,” she said, according to WJXT.