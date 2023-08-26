Multiple dead as active shooter barricades himself inside Florida Dollar General store
Graeme Massie
Saturday 26 August 2023 21:43
Los Angeles
Multiple people were killed as an active shooter barricaded himself inside a Dollar General store in Florida.
Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan confirmed that there were “a number of fatalities” caused by the mass shooting at the store on the city’s Kings Road on Saturday.
“This is unacceptable. One shooting is too much but these mass shootings are really hard to take,” she said, according to WJXT.