Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Multiple dead as active shooter barricades himself inside Florida Dollar General store

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Saturday 26 August 2023 21:43
<p>Multiple dead as active shooter barricades himself inside Florida store</p>

Multiple dead as active shooter barricades himself inside Florida store

(WJXT)

Multiple people were killed as an active shooter barricaded himself inside a Dollar General store in Florida.

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan confirmed that there were “a number of fatalities” caused by the mass shooting at the store on the city’s Kings Road on Saturday.

“This is unacceptable. One shooting is too much but these mass shootings are really hard to take,” she said, according to WJXT.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in