A Domino’s delivery driver has been robbed twice in seven days by the same suspect on the same street in Louisiana, according to authorities.

Montrell Isom, 18, was arrested Tuesday in connection to two separate robberies along Williamsburg Drive, LaPlace, St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office announced.

The first incident unfolded at around midnight on November 29 when a Domino’s Pizza delivery driver tried to make what he believed was a legitimate delivery to a home on Williamsburg Drive.

But the victim had actually been lured there by the suspect, who then grabbed the pizza from his hands without paying for it, said police.

During the robbery, the assailant also forced the driver to hand over $20, police said.

Just seven days later, Isom then allegedly targeted the same driver on the same street.

open image in gallery Montrell Isom, 18, was arrested Tuesday for the robberies ( St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office )

At around 11:20 p.m. Saturday, the driver went to deliver pizza to a home along the road.

That time round, he was approached by the suspect, who was partially masked and dressed in dark clothing and pointed a gun at him, police said.

The 18-year-old allegedly forced the driver to hand over the pizza and $20 cash.

open image in gallery The driver was approached twice on Williamsburg Drive (pictured) in Louisiana ( Google Maps )

Investigators tied the suspect to both incidents by tracing the cellphone number used to lure in the delivery driver, police said. The number is allegedly registered to Isom.

A search of Isom’s home also allegedly uncovered a vital piece of evidence in a trash can: a Domino’s pizza box.

Isom was arrested and booked into the parish jail on charges of theft and armed robbery.

He is being held on an unspecified bond, according to jail records.