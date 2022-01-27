The state of Oklahoma has executed Donald Grant, a 46-year-old disabled Black man convicted of two murders, by lethal injection despite a lawsuit against the method.

Grant became the first person to be executed in 2022. He admitted to killing Brenda McElyea, 29, and Felicia Suzette Smith, 43, during a 2001 robbery to stop them from identifying him.

The Supreme Court denied a request for an emergency stay of execution on Wednesday while calls were made to end the death penalty.

Grant was executed at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. He had requested to be executed by firing squad but was denied.

The execution was carried out a month before the start of a federal lawsuit begins challenging the lethal injection drugs as an unconstitutional, cruel, and unusual punishment that makes people feel like they’re being “ burned alive ”.

Grant, who was diagnosed with mental health challenges, said he sought the $200 he stole during the robbery more than two decades ago to bail his girlfriend out of jail.

Before his execution, Grant said he regretted his actions and blamed the devil for the murders, according to the Mirror.

“First and foremost, I’d like to express my sincere deep regrets and remorse for my actions,” he said. “I know words can’t bring them back. I understand … I can’t change that. You know, I wish I could and everything.”

A small group of people protested the execution outside the jail. Grant’s lawyers argued during a clemency hearing in November that he was suffering from mental illness and brain damage and should be given mercy.

Grant said he felt “deep, sincere remorse”, adding in front of the board that he “can’t change” what happened. “If I could, I would, but I can’t change that.”

The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted 4-1 against recommending clemency.

More than 7,000 people signed a petition to halt the execution. “Donald Grant’s mental illness and congenital and acquired brain damage was so severe that it took five years for Mr Grant to be stabilised where he could somewhat assist his attorneys in his defence,” the petition stated.

“There was no assurance Mr Grant was even competent to be put on trial, but he was in 2005 and sentenced to death,” it added. “The jury who sentenced Mr Grant to death received limited evidence of his severe, documented mental illness.”

“The jury never saw pictures of Mr Grant’s visible brain damage or had an expert explain the impact this damage and his undisputed mental illness had on his crime and behaviour,” the document said.

