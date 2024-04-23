The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A woman was recorded in chilling footage by a doorbell camera screaming ‘Please help me’ before being snatched off a porch and bundled into a pickup truck.

Police say the shocking incident took place in Hillsboro, Oregon, on Sunday night. After the woman made her desperate plea she was forced into a white truck by a bearded man and driven away from the scene.

Officials with the Hillsboro Police Department said that the alleged kidnapping happened around 11pm and that after the homeowners raised the alarm the individuals involved were identified.

The woman, who has not been publicly identified by investigators, was later found safe and the man was arrested on kidnapping charges.

HILLSBORO POLICE MAKE ARREST IN KIDNAPPING CASE pic.twitter.com/MWmUAFPpDP — Hillsboro Police Dept (@HillsboroPolice) April 23, 2024

Police did not state exactly when or where the woman was located.

It’s thought that the two people involved were known to each other before the kidnapping, police said without specifying the relationship between them.

A woman ran up to a doorbell camera and screamed ‘Please help me’ before she was kidnapped by an unidentified bearded man on Sunday in Hillsboro, Oregon ( HPD )

“The suspect and victim knew each other and this was not a random attack”, officials said in a news release posted to Facebook. “There is no danger to the public.”

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. Officials said they are not releasing the name of the suspect or the victim at this time.

The woman who lived at the residence where the footage was captured told KGW8 that she didn’t know either of the people.

A woman ran up to a doorbell camera and screamed ‘Please help me’ before she was kidnapped by an unidentified bearded man on Sunday in Hillsboro, Oregon ( HPD )

“She looked scared”, the woman, who identified herself only as Marisol, said. “In her voice, you could tell she was frantic, and she needed help, and the way she grabbed onto the door in the video when you see it, that is like, not normal”.

Authorities thanked members of the community for helping them identify and locate the victim.