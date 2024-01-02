The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Three people were killed and a dozen were left injured in two separate shootings on New Year’s Day in Los Angeles.

Two people, a man and a woman, were killed and eight others were injured in a shooting at an underground New Year’s Eve party in downtown Los Angeles early on Monday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police arrived at the scene at 15th Street and Santa Fe Avenue shortly before 1am local time on Monday to the sound of gunshots and large crowds fleeing the area.

Several wounded people were found lying on the street and sidewalk and were taken to the hospital, a release by the LAPD said.

A man and woman died at the scene, police said, while the condition of those injured was still unknown.

According to initial investigations, the shooting happened following a dispute at the New Year’s party which was being held in an industrial area with warehouses and commercial buildings.

No information on any suspects was immediately available.

A woman was also killed and four others were injured in a separate shooting in the Hawthorne area just after midnight on New Year’s Day.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said they were investigating the shooting in the 3100 block of Rosecrans Avenue.

The woman was pronounced dead after she was taken to the hospital and three other victims were in stable condition while another was still listed in critical condition.

The LAPD officials also reported three separate fatal traffic collisions in the city within an hour on New Year’s Eve, leaving several dead and injured.

A speeding SUV collided with a sedan with occupants including a couple and their two young children aged between 2 to 5 on Normandie Avenue. The accident killed the father and their eldest daughter while the mother and the toddler are in critical condition at the hospital.

A pedestrian was also struck and killed by multiple vehicles in a hit-and-run case in Lomita area and another pedestrian possibly jaywalking was struck and killed.