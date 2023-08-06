New York City cancer doctor shot child and herself in murder-suicide, police say

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A New York City cancer doctor allegedly shot her baby and herself in a tragic murder suicide.

State police believe Dr Krystal Cascetta, 40, killed her baby at the family’s home in Westchester before taking her own life on Saturday morning.

“A preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 7:00 a.m., Krystal Cascetta entered her child’s room and shot her baby and then turned the gun on herself,” state police said.

They added that the scene was “consistent with a murder/suicide”, but did not offer any additional details.

The baby is believed to have been about five months old, the New York Post reported.

Cascetta worked as a Hematology-Oncology specialist at Mount Sinai Hospital. The hospital’s website states that she treated patients at two locations in Queens.

“The Mount Sinai community is greatly saddened by the tragic loss of a Mount Sinai Health System doctor and her child,” the hospital said in a statement on Saturday night.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to Dr. Cascetta’s family, friends, colleagues, and patients.”