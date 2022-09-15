Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A doctor has been taken into custody for allegedly causing the death of a colleague with an IV bag.

Although charges against Dr Raynaldo Rivera Oritz, 59, have not been released, the Daily Beast reports that he was booked into the Dallas County Jail in connection to the death of anesthesiologist Melissa Kaspar, 55.

Ortiz and Kaspar were colleagues at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare. She died after experiencing cardiac arrest minutes after hooking herself to an IV bag she had brought home from work to treat her dehydration.

Ortiz’s license was revoked last week during a criminal investigation after authorities reviewed footage that showed him allegedly tampering with IV bags.

More to follow...