Texas doctor arrested for poisoning anesthesiologist to death with IV bag
Dr Raynaldo Rivera Oritz, 59, was booked into the Dallas County Jail
North Texas doctor’s license suspended, under criminal investigation
A doctor has been taken into custody for allegedly causing the death of a colleague with an IV bag.
Although charges against Dr Raynaldo Rivera Oritz, 59, have not been released, the Daily Beast reports that he was booked into the Dallas County Jail in connection to the death of anesthesiologist Melissa Kaspar, 55.
Ortiz and Kaspar were colleagues at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare. She died after experiencing cardiac arrest minutes after hooking herself to an IV bag she had brought home from work to treat her dehydration.
Ortiz’s license was revoked last week during a criminal investigation after authorities reviewed footage that showed him allegedly tampering with IV bags.
More to follow...
