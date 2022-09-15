Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Texas doctor arrested for poisoning anesthesiologist to death with IV bag

Dr Raynaldo Rivera Oritz, 59, was booked into the Dallas County Jail

Andrea Blanco
Thursday 15 September 2022 17:58

North Texas doctor’s license suspended, under criminal investigation

A doctor has been taken into custody for allegedly causing the death of a colleague with an IV bag.

Although charges against Dr Raynaldo Rivera Oritz, 59, have not been released, the Daily Beast reports that he was booked into the Dallas County Jail in connection to the death of anesthesiologist Melissa Kaspar, 55.

Ortiz and Kaspar were colleagues at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare. She died after experiencing cardiac arrest minutes after hooking herself to an IV bag she had brought home from work to treat her dehydration.

Ortiz’s license was revoked last week during a criminal investigation after authorities reviewed footage that showed him allegedly tampering with IV bags.

More to follow...

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in