Police attending the scene of a crash along a highway in Minnesota discovered the dead body of a woman on the back seat – but quickly concluded her death had nothing to do with the accident.

The 32-year-old driver, who was outside the vehicle being tended to after the single-car accident, was arrested.

At 7am on Saturday, officers from the Olmstead County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of an accident on Interstate 90, eastbound, near the Highway 42 Exit in Olmstead County, Minnesota, the police said in a press release on Monday.

Margot Lewis, 32, the driver of the vehicle, was being tended to by a passerby when police arrived.

When officers went to check if anyone else was in the vehicle, they discovered the body of a 35-year-old woman in the back seat of the car. Her name has not been released due to her next-of-kin still being notified.

Despite the vehicle getting into a crash moments prior, officers said that the condition of the deceased person was “suspicious,” and that it was “immediately apparent that the death was not a result of the motor vehicle accident.”

Lewis was taken by a Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service to the hospital, where she was medically cleared and subsequently transferred to the Adult Detention Center.

She was placed under arrest for Interference with a Dead Body. Lewis was expected to make an appearance in court later on Tuesday.

It was not immediately clear how the woman died, why she was in the back of the car, or what caused the crash.

The Olmstead County Sheriff’s Office said it was not releasing any further information at this time due the investigation being ongoing.

“Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office extends sincere condolences to the friends and family of the deceased,” the police wrote.