Four teens arrested in connection to murder of high school student in alleged drug deal gone wrong

Nathan Paul was shot dead in February after group of teenagers gave him fake cash for THC bars

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Wednesday 20 July 2022 06:56
<p>Weymouth High School student Nathan Paul shot and killed in February</p>

Weymouth High School student Nathan Paul shot and killed in February

(Screengrab/WCVB)

Four juveniles have been arrested in connection with the murder of a Massachusetts high school student during an alleged drug deal.

Authorities said Nathan Paul, 17, died in February after he was gunned down in Quincy’s Germantown Point neighborhood.

The killing took place after suspect Jaivon Harris, 18, and the four minors met with Paul, a student at Weymouth High School, for a drug deal in which the victim was allegedly paid for THC bars with fake cash.

Prosecutors said when he confronted the group, Harris told another teenager to shoot him, then drove them from the scene.

None of the juveniles have been identified, but all face larceny charges and the use of counterfeit money in a larceny. One defendant also faces a charge of accessory after the fact of a murder.

Harris was arrested in February, while fellow suspect, Keniel Diaz-Romero, 18, is believed to have fled to Puerto Rico.

Prosecutors said Mr Diaz-Romero is the suspected shooter in the case. He and Mr Harris have been charged with murder and a string of other offences.

“This investigation remains active and ongoing, with Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s Office working closely with Quincy Police and law enforcement partners both regionally and nationally as Keniel Diaz-Romero remains under indictment and at-large,” district attorney Michael Morrissey said.

