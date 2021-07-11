Customs officers seize 500g of meth smuggled into country inside peanut shells

US Customs and Border Protection officials have seized almost 500 grams of meth hidden inside peanut shells that were being shipped from Mexico to Texas.

CBP found the drugs on Tuesday at a shipping hub in Memphis, Tennessee inside a package labelled “Regional Bread Roasted Peanuts, Regional Dust Sweet Made of Corn”.

The agency said in a statement that “suspicious anomalies” were found in the package during an X-ray scan. Officers opened the package and found what appeared to be shelled peanuts. But when one official cracked open a nut, a white crystal-like material was found inside. Tests confirmed it was methamphetamine.

CBP Memphis Port Director Michael Neipert said in a statement: “My experienced officers long ago lost all surprise at the smuggling methods they encounter every shift.

“Narcotics in fruit, nuts, baked goods, shoes, toys and all kinds of other items disguised as gifts or other legitimate shipments fly through the express consignment world.

“These days you can get a gram of methamphetamine at half the price of what cocaine costs, and at twice the potency,” Mr Neipert said. “I’m proud we were able to keep this shipment from getting to its destination.”

The meth weighed 489 grams, which, according to the agency, is about 2,445 doses.

Mr Neipert said finding the drugs would prevent “dangerous drug highs that lead to reckless behaviour, overdose and a danger to those around the user”.

According to the US government, most meth found in the US is currently produced by Mexican drug cartels.

The drug is powerful, extremely addictive, and affects the central nervous system. The long-term health of a user can be seriously harmed.