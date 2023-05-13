Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A South Carolina woman’s blood alcohol level was more than three times the legal driving limit when she crashed into a pair of newlyweds immediately after their wedding, killing the bride.

Jamie Komoroski, 25, was arrested and charged with one count of reckless homicide and three counts of felony DUI resulting in great bodily harm following the crash on 28 April in Folly Beach.

Police say Ms Komoroski was speeding when she plowed into Samantha Miller, 34, and Aric Hutchinson, 36, as they left their wedding reception in a golf cart.

A new report obtained by CNN has now revealed that Ms Komoroski’s blood alcohol level was 0.261 per cent - more than triple the legal limit of 0.08 per cent.

Ms Komoroski refused a field sobriety test after the crash but her blood was tested via a warrant.

Authorities say Ms Komoroski was driving 65mph in a 25mph zone when she rear-ended the couple.

The force of the impact sent the golf cart tumbling, rolling several times across 100 yards. Ms Hutchinson died on the scene.

Aric Hutchinson and Samantha Miller at their wedding moments before Ms Miller was killed by a drunk driver in South Carolina. Mr Hutchinson was left in critical condition (screengrab/GoFundMe)

Ms Komoroski’s attorney issued a statement to CNN, saying: “We cannot fathom what the families are going through and offer our deepest sympathies.

“We simply ask that there not be a rush to judgment. Our court system is founded upon principles of justice and mercy and that is where all facts will come to light.”

Annette Hutchinson, Aric's mother, set up a GoFundMe page to cover medical expenses for her son. He was left in critical condition following the wreck.

Mr Hutchinson's brother-in-law, Ben Garrett, and his nephew Brogan were riding in the cart with the couple during the accident and also suffered serious injuries.

The GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $718,000.

"I was handed Aric's wedding ring in a plastic bag at the hospital, five hours after Sam placed it on his finger and they read each other their vows," Mr Hutchinson's mother wrote on the fundraiser. "Aric has lost the love of his life."

In an update on 8 May, Aric’s mother said he was recovering at home after undergoing surgery for two broken legs, broken bones in his face, brain bleeds and broken vertebrae in his back.

“Now he is doing the unimaginable of planning Sam’s funeral along with her family,” she wrote.