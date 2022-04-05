A man is facing allegations that he was drunk when he ran over and killed his wife in a parking garage at Salt Lake City International Airport in Utah.

An arrest report released on Tuesday states that Shawn Sturgeon, 38, was under the influence when Charlotte Sturgeon, 29, was killed on Monday when the couple picked up their car as they returned from vacation.

The report states that the police have reviewed surveillance footage of the incident, showing the couple getting into their car, according to KUTV.

Ms Sturgeon was putting their child into the backseat with the door open when Mr Sturgeon started backing up the car, according to the arrest report.

The mother fell to the ground and was then run over and dragged for about 10 feet (3m).

Mr Sturgeon “then walks the victim to the vehicle and puts her in the front passenger seat,” the arrest report says.

Police say he then drove to the toll booth and asked for help. Ms Sturgeon was taken to hospital where she later died.

Officers said that a strong smell of alcohol was emanating from his mouth and that his eyes were bloodshot.

He “made several spontaneous utterances that he ‘ran my wife over’, ‘killed my wife’ and ‘I accidentally ran her over’,” the report adds.

Mr Sturgeon is being held at the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on suspicion of automobile homicide and criminal negligence DUI of alcohol/drugs.

The couple most recently lived in Taylorsville, Utah.

“Shortly after the crash, Sturgeon drove the vehicle, with his wife critically injured inside, to the airport parking payment booths where he asked for help,” police said in a statement. “This incident occurred shortly after the couple returned to SLC from a vacation.”

It remains unclear if he has retained an attorney to speak on his behalf.