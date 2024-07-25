Tupac murder suspect implicated Diddy in rapper’s killing, court docs show

Support truly

The man accused of murdering rapper Tupac Shakur in 1996 allegedly implicated Sean “Diddy” Combs during a 2009 interview with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, a court document claims.

A document filed by the Clark County District Attorney’s Office on July 18th, seen by Fox5Vegas, includes a notable footnote where prosecutors claim Duane “Keffe D” Davis contradicted himself in the 2009 interview – which is part of newly obtained evidence.

Davis allegedly insinuated to Las Vegas police that Combs, the head of Bad Boy Records, was willing to pay for the shooting due to a feud with Marion “Suge” Knight, the head of Death Row Records. There have long been suggestions of Diddy’s tie to the case but he has never been charged in connection or named as a suspect by police.

However, Davis has publicly maintained that he only, “told on himself and wasn’t trying to provide evidence against anyone else in his conversations with police.”

“This statement belies this claim, as [Davis] suggested that Sean Combs paid Eric Von Martin a million dollars for the killings as well as offered to set up a surreptitious phone call with Terrence Brown, the driver, who, at the time, was still alive,” the footnote of the document says.

Tupac Shakur, photographed for ‘Poetic Justice’ in 1993, was shot and killed in Las Vegas in 1996 after a boxing match. ( Eli Reed/Columbia/Kobal/Shutterstock )

The district attorney’s filing was in response to Davis asking the judge overseeing his case to reconsider the conditions of his bail.

Last month, Davis asked the judge if he could post $112,500 of the $750,000 bond to be released from jail to house arrest. Davis claimed the money was being funded by an entertainment manager named Cash “Wack 100” Jones.

But the judge denied Davis’s request, expressing concern over the exact source of the bail bond money.

Tupac Shakur murder suspect Duane Davis appears in a Las Vegas area court. ( Getty Images )

She said she wanted to “lay to rest the court’s concern” that Jones was “acting as a front or middleman for some other entity or person.”

On Tuesday, she said she would give Davis’ lawyer, Carl Arnold, one week to provide documentation about the source of the money.

Davis was arrested and charged last September for the shooting and killing of Shakur in 1996. Prosecutors allege that Davis was the leader of the South Side Compton Crips and orchestrated the shooting after his nephew was beaten up by Shakur and his associates that same night.

Davis has pleaded not guilty to the charge of murder with the use of a deadly weapon with the intent to promote, further or assist a criminal gang.