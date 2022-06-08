Irate duck sauce ‘hoarder’ accused of killing deliveryman for failing to bring enough condiments

‘His whole fridge was filled with duck sauce’

Stuti Mishra
Wednesday 08 June 2022 11:58
Man charged with killing a deliveryman in New York 'for not bringing enough duck sauce'

An angry customer who allegedly killed a Chinese food delivery associate for not bringing enough duck sauce was in the habit of hoarding the condiment and had stacked his fridge with it, said police.

Glenn Hirsch, 51, who stays in the Briarwood neighbourhood, was arrested last week after being charged for fatally shooting Zhiwen Yan, who worked at the Great Wall restaurant in New York’s Queens Boulevard neighbourhood on 30 April.

Mr Hirsch was also charged with possession of a firearm.

The murder occurred after a long-running dispute between the restaurant and Mr Hirsch.

In November last year, Mr Hirsch had received an order that he said did not have enough duck sauce.

But police searching Mr Hirsch’s home for weapons on Tuesday claimed they found his fridge was fully stacked with packets of the condiment, reported the New York Post, quoting a source.

“When they were doing their search of the place for the weapons, they looked in the refrigerator, and there were all of these condiments,” the unnamed official told the Post.

“His whole fridge was filled with duck sauce.”

“It was not just duck sauce. It was condiments, duck sauce, ketchup... It was weird. He’s a hoarder,” the source further said.

The beef over the duck sauce had led the accused to allegedly threaten the restuarant owner and delivery person several times in the five months leading up to the murder.

Mr Hirsch had also allegedly vandalised the car of restaurant owner Ken Yang in December and terrorised staff with a gun, according to the Post.

He was also spotted on surveillance footage circling the restaurant in his car, said the report. He then allegedly followed Yan before shooting him in the Forest Hills neighbourhood.

Yan, a 45-year-old father, is survived by his wife and three children. His wife said she has been living with fear since the shooting, knowing that her husband’s killer was still out there, CBS2 reported.

“I feel scared that if we do not catch this criminal, if he murders someone again. I really don’t want to see another family go through the same kind of pain,” Eva Zhao said.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in