A judge in Michigan has been widely condemned by social media users and commentators alike after video footage emerged of a cancer patient being berated for having a messy front yard.

Burhan Chowdhury, a 72-year-old defendant with cancer, was told by judge Alexis G Krot that his yard area was messy and was forced to explain that he was too weak to maintain the pathway.

“I am a cancer patient. Very old, ma’am. And I am a cancer patient. I was then very weak,” Mr Chowdhury could be heard saying in the virtual court session, while struggling to breathe.

Failing to sympathise with Mr Chowdhury, the judge responded and said: “You should be ashamed of yourself. If I could give you jail time I would”.

The footage circulated by ClickOnDetroit on Wednesday was shared widely on social media, with dozens of people reacting to judge Krot’s remarks.

“Heartless judge,” wrote one person on Twitter. “If his neighbours were genuinely neighbourly they would offer to help him clean up his yard.Cancer and chronic illness can impact your energy and stamina. Judge get some work gloves and organise a clean up crew.”

Another wrote: “I’ve just seen this horrific video of an American judge, Alexis Krot, shouting down an old cancer patient about jail time because he didn’t get rid of some weeds! Absolutely disgusting behaviour!!”

Mr Chowdhury’s son told ClickOnDetroit that his father did not speak perfect English and afterwards received a $100 (£72) fine for the messy yard, which his family has now cleared.

As a judge, Ms Krot can not provide comment.