Wife of NFL star arrested for allegedly punching his tooth out

The wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins faces a domestic violence charge after an alleged assault in a Las Vegas hotel room earlier this month.

Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins, 24, is accused of punching Mr Haskins in the mouth during a row. He was reportedly left with a split upper lip, a missing tooth and other facial injuries, according to ESPN.

Mr Haskins posted a message on Instagram on Thursday implying reports of the incident were not necessarily correct.

"I appreciate the concern... however I have all of my teeth," he wrote on his Instagram Story. "Don’t believe everything you read. Peace."

According to a police report, officers were called to The Cosmopolitan hotel around 2.30am on 3 July and Mr Haskins was taken to the hospital for treatment of his facial injuries.

Ms Gondrezick-Haskins told police that the couple were in Las Vegas to renew their wedding vows and celebrate with friends.

An argument broke out about the group’s arrangements to visit a nightclub, with Ms Gondrezick-Haskins accusing Mr Haskins of not waiting for her. It escalated when she allegedly hit Mr Haskins in the mouth.

The police report said Mr Haskins told officers he remembered the argument with his wife but didn’t remember her punching him.

Officers found a piece of tooth and blood when they searched the hotel room.

The American football quarterback signed a one-year deal with the Steelers in January. “We are aware of the situation but will have no comment,” the Steelers told ESPN when asked for comment.

Ms Gondrezick-Haskins is scheduled to appear in court on 3 August.