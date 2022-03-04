Dzhokhar Tsarnaev: Supreme Court reinstates death sentence for Boston Marathon bomber

Gustaf Kilander
Washington, DC
Friday 04 March 2022 15:29
<p>Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, arrested in the Boston Marathon bombing, is pictured in this handout photo presented as evidence by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Boston, Massachusetts on March 23, 2015</p>

(Reuters)

The Supreme Court has reinstated the death sentence for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.

The court voted 6-3 that a federal appeals court was wrong to vacate the death sentence based on issues of jury selection and evidence.

The vote was divided along lines of ideology, with outgoing Justice Stephen Breyer, Justice Elena Kagan, and, in part, Justice Sonia Sotomayor, dissenting with the ruling.

More follows...

