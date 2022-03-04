The Supreme Court has reinstated the death sentence for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.

The court voted 6-3 that a federal appeals court was wrong to vacate the death sentence based on issues of jury selection and evidence.

The vote was divided along lines of ideology, with outgoing Justice Stephen Breyer, Justice Elena Kagan, and, in part, Justice Sonia Sotomayor, dissenting with the ruling.

More follows...