A Philadelphia police officer who shot and killed a motorist during a traffic stop is expected to be fired after surveillance footage emerged contradicting his initial account of the incident, according to reports.

Eddie Irizarry, 27, was shot dead after he was pulled over for allegedly driving his Toyota Corolla erratically through the inner city suburb of Kensington on 14 August.

The officer, identified as Mark Dial, initially claimed to have shot Irizarry after he “lunged” at him outside of the car.

However, the officer changed his story after reviewing body camera footage which has yet to be released publicly, according to CBS Philadelphia.

Irizarry’s attorneys then obtained Ring camera footage from a nearby property.

The video, played to reporters at a press conference on Tuesday, provided a bird’s eye view showing Irizarry turn down a one-way street, and knock over traffic cones before coming to a stop.

The police vehicle pulled alongside moments later, and Mr Dial then approached Irizarry’s vehicle with his weapon drawn while he was sitting in the driver’s seat.

Eddie Irizarry was shot and killed by a Philadelphia police officer ‘seconds’ after they shouted a warning, according to surveillance footage (GoFundme)

Approximately five seconds after shouting what appeared to be a warning, Mr Dial fired through the driver’s window, and continued to fire while he walked around the front of the car, surveillance video played to reporters on Tuesday shows.

The officer appeared to say “show us your hands” and “show me your hands” before firing six times.

He appeared to recoil from the shots, and then ran back to the patrol vehicle.

The video then showed Mr Dial and a second officer drag Iziarry’s body from his vehicle and place him in their patrol car.

Surveillance footage shows Philadelphia police officer Mark Dial approach Eddie Irizarry’s car before opening fire (CBS Philadelphia)

Sources told CBS Philadelphia that Mr Dial, who has reportedly not cooperated with an internal investigation, will be suspended for 30 days before he is expected to be fired by the Philadelphia Police Department.

Family attorney Shaka Johnson said during a press conference that inconsistencies in the police account “pulls on the public trust of law enforcement”.

“What about what you just saw could ever be confused as he got out of a car and lunged at police officers? Not a single thing.”

Izarry’s father, Eddie Izarry Sr, wrote on a GoFundMe page that his son, known to family as Junito, had been pursued and killed by the police officers for “no reason”.

Philadelphia police said their Internal Affairs Bureau and Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Unit are conducting a “full and thorough investigation” into the shooting in a statement on Tuesday.

Police are expected to provide further information at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.