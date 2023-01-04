Tech CEO arrested for allegedly peeping on woman in Panera Bread toilet stall

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A tech CEO has been arrested after a woman accused him of peeping on her in the bathroom stall of a Panera Bread, authorities said.

Eduardo Moreno, 35, the CEO of a Silicon Valley startup called SeaDrone, was arrested on Monday by Mountain View police.

According to the police department’s press release, Mr Moreno is accused of walking into the women’s bathroom at the Panera Bread and sticking his head underneath one of the occupied stalls.

Police received a 911 call from the woman in the stall describing the incident.

"The woman screamed at the man who then ran out of the restroom and the restaurant," the press statement said.

The woman chased the man down and confronted him about his conduct. She attempted to take a photo of the man with her phone, but the man allegedly grabbed her phone and shoved her to the ground before he ran away. The man was later identified by police as Mr Moreno.

According to the police report, Mr Moreno was seen removing his shirt and scaling a fence. He reportedly later returned to the Panera, where he was tackled by bystanders and held until patrol officers arrived.

The woman identified Mr Moreno as the man who harassed her in the restroom. He was then arrested and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on charges of robbery and peeping.

Investigators said in a statement that they suspect Mr Moreno may have peeped on other people, and are asking victims to come forward, should any exist. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact detective Josh Gould at josh.gould@mountainview.gov.

Mr Moreno’s company, SeaDrone, uses underwater drones to inspect ship hulls, according to its website.